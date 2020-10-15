Biden Campaign Cites Twitter’s Censorship As Evidence That NY Post Story Is False

Biden campaign spokesman Jamal Brown said Thursday that Twitter’s censorship of a New York Post story based on Hunter Biden’s alleged emails “makes clear” that the report is “false.”

“Well look, I think Twitter’s response to the actual article itself makes clear that these purported allegations are false and they’re not true, and I’m glad to, you know, see social media companies like Twitter taking responsibility to limit misinformation,” Brown told Cheddar TV.

The Post reported Wednesday that an email recovered from a laptop left at a Delaware computer repair shop in April 2019 showed that both Hunter Biden and his father, then-Vice President Joe Biden, met with a top executive of Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian natural gas company where Hunter Biden eventually landed a seat on the board of directors. (RELATED: Twitter Is Using Its ‘Hacked Info’ Policy To Suppress The NYPost Story, But There’s One Big Problem)

The owner of the shop did not positively identify the person who dropped off the laptop as Hunter Biden but said the computer did contain a sticker from the Beau Biden Foundation, according to the Post.

The Daily Caller has not independently confirmed the authenticity of the email.

Twitter reacted swiftly to the report by banning all references to the story on its website and reportedly locked White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany’s personal account for sharing the allegations. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey later called those decisions “unacceptable” since both were seemingly based on “zero” evidence.

The tech giant also moved to block a link of the House Judiciary Committee Republicans because the Post story could be found there.

President Donald Trump responded to the allegations Wednesday at an Des Moines, Iowa rally, stating “This is a big smoking gun,” and suggesting “the newly uncovered emails reveal that a top executive from the highly questionable Ukrainian oil company — it’s an energy company — paid Hunter at least $50,000 a month, but it’s now looking like it could be $183,000 a month.” (RELATED: Josh Hawley Takes Aim At Facebook For ‘Actively Censoring’ Hunter Biden Email Story)

The Biden campaign reacted within hours of the report being published, claiming the alleged meeting between the then-vice president and the Burisma executive never happened.