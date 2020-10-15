Joel Klatt Praises Wisconsin’s Football Program, Says Fans Should Expect To Win 10.5 Games A Year

Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt hyped up Wisconsin’s football program with some recent comments.

During a Wednesday talk with Colin Cowherd, the two men discussed how many games premier programs should expect to win every year.

The Badgers? Klatt thinks they’re good at 10.5, which came in right behind Alabama and Ohio State. Cowherd, who I enjoy listening to, was triggered when Klatt had Wisconsin ahead of USC. Watch the awesome clip below.

I agree with literally every single word Klatt said in that video. Every single one. I can’t detect a single lie, and I’m glad he’s taking to national television to sing our praises.

He’s 100% correct. Wisconsin fans should absolutely expect to win at least 10 games a year. If you want to be excellent, then you expect excellence.

Also, what the hell is Cowherd talking about with an unbelievable run of coaches? Klatt argues we’re consistent, which is obviously true, and Cowherd pushes back with a line about great coaching.

Barry Alvarez was great and Paul Chryst is currently great. However, Bret Bielema was a clown who flamed out after leaving Madison, and Gary Andersen was run out of town after two seasons.

Yes, we’ve had two great coaches in the past few decades, but we’ve also had some bad ones. That’s just a fact, and to pretend otherwise is a lie.

Either way, props to Klatt for speaking the truth. If I ever see him in a bar, the beers are on me!