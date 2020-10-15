Julia Louis-Dreyfus Calls For Boycott Of Network That Helped Make Her Famous

Julia Louis-Dreyfus took to Twitter Thursday and called for her millions of followers to boycott the network that helped make her famous.

The 59-year-old comedian/actress didn’t explain much in her post and simply wrote, hashtag “NBCBlackout.” (RELATED: Julia Louis-Dreyfus Will Return To ‘Veep’ In August Following Cancer Diagnosis)

The “Veep” star’s role as Elaine Benes in NBC’s monster hit “Seinfeld,” from 1989-1998, definitely made her a worldwide celebrity. (RELATED: Here’s Why Julia Louis-Dreyfus Is So Ecstatic With The NYT)

The comments were in response to a movement on social media calling for a boycott of the peacock network over its decision to host an hour-long town hall with President Donald Trump during the same hour as one on a competing network.

ABC had previously announced it would be hosting a 90-minute town hall with the Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden called, “The Vice President and The People.”

The network announced on Wednesday that the Trump town hall will air on Thursday night on its cable channels like MSNBC, CNBC, and Telemundo, along with the network’s digital platforms such as NBC News NOW and the streaming service Peacock, per the Daily Beast.

It all comes following an announcement by the Commission on Presidential Debates that the second planned debate would no longer be in person and instead would be virtual due to concerns about the coronavirus after the president and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19 following the first debate. (RELATED: Two Undecided Voters At A Joe Biden Town Hall Previously Praised Him)

Shortly after the declaration, the president made it clear he had no plans to participate, sharing that he wasn’t going to waste his time on “a virtual debate.”

The hour-long town hall will take place in Miami with “Today” show host Savannah Guthrie moderating at 8 p.m EST.

The final presidential debate between Trump and Biden, at this time, is set for Oct. 22 at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, per the Hill.