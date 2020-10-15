LeBron James Posts Heartfelt Message To Kobe Bryant After Winning His 4th Championship

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James recently shared a heartfelt message to Kobe Bryant.

James and the Lakers won the title after defeating the Miami Heat in six games in the NBA Finals, and it was the first championship for the organization since Bryant won one in 2010. Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash in early 2020, and he’s still very clearly missed by King James. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

James posted several photos on his Instagram late Wednesday night, and captioned them, “Hope I’m made you proud my brother!! Love and miss you Champ!!”

You can see the post below.

You can dislike LeBron James all you want off of the court, but there’s no debate about whether or not he’s restored glory to the Lakers.

Los Angeles was terrible in the years prior to his arrival and after Kobe retired. They were absolutely awful.

Then, the city was put through a ton of pain with Bryant’s death.

Now, LeBron has returned the Lakers to the top of the mountain in the NBA, and he was clearly thinking about Kobe a lot along the way.

It was a very touching tribute from LeBron James to the NBA legend, and it’s stuff like this that we love to see.