REPORT: Los Angeles Clippers Hire Ty Lue As The Team’s New Head Coach

BOSTON, MA - MAY 15: Head coach Tyronn Lue of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts in the first half against the Boston Celtics during Game Two of the 2018 NBA Eastern Conference Finals at TD Garden on May 15, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Ty Lue is reportedly the new head coach of the Los Angeles Clippers.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, Lue and the Clippers have reached a five-year deal to replace Doc Rivers as the head coach of the Lakers. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, it didn’t take the Clippers long at all to replace Doc Rivers. It didn’t take long at all, and now Lue is running the show.

When it comes to NBA jobs, it’s not a bad life to coach Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers.

 

Having said that, the Clippers are in “win now” mode. The entire team has been built to win as quickly as possible with Leonard leading the way.

Rivers couldn’t get the job done in the postseason, and he was shown the exit. Anyone who thinks the same standards won’t apply to Lue is kidding themselves.

The expectation on day one will be to win and push for an NBA title.

 

We’ll see how Lue does, but he has a talented team at his fingertips.