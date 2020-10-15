REPORT: Los Angeles Clippers Hire Ty Lue As The Team’s New Head Coach

Ty Lue is reportedly the new head coach of the Los Angeles Clippers.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, Lue and the Clippers have reached a five-year deal to replace Doc Rivers as the head coach of the Clippers.

Deal has been fully agreed upon now, source tells ESPN. https://t.co/CVk6AzszRh — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 15, 2020

ESPN story on the Clippers finalizing a five-year deal to hire Ty Lue as the franchise’s new head coach: https://t.co/RyFqCxZPgO — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 15, 2020

Well, it didn’t take the Clippers long at all to replace Doc Rivers. It didn’t take long at all, and now Lue is running the show.

When it comes to NBA jobs, it’s not a bad life to coach Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers.

Having said that, the Clippers are in “win now” mode. The entire team has been built to win as quickly as possible with Leonard leading the way.

Rivers couldn’t get the job done in the postseason, and he was shown the exit. Anyone who thinks the same standards won’t apply to Lue is kidding themselves.

The expectation on day one will be to win and push for an NBA title.

We’ll see how Lue does, but he has a talented team at his fingertips.