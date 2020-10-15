Michael C. Hall Reprising Role In ‘Dexter’ As Showtime Announces Reboot

Fans of Showtime’s “Dexter” got some big news on Thursday with the announcement that Michael C. Hall was coming back for a reboot of the series.

“Dexter is such a special series, both for its millions of fans and for Showtime, as this breakthrough show helped put our network on the map many years ago,” Showtime president Gary Levine shared in a statement to Yahoo News in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: REPORT: ‘The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’ Tapped For Reboot, Will Smith Producing Project)

“We would only revisit this unique character if we could find a creative take that was truly worthy of the brilliant, original series,” he added. “Well, I am happy to report that Clyde Phillips and Michael C. Hall have found it, and we can’t wait to shoot it and show it to the world!” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

In the clip posted by Showtime about the reboot, a message across the screen read, “Being away has been murder. Dexter returns.”

Showtime has reportedly ordered a limited 10-episode run of the series about Hall’s character, killer vigilante Dexter Morgan. The original EP of the show, Clyde Phillips, is also reportedly expected to come back.

Shooting for season nine is reportedly set to get underway this winter with a planned launch of the popular series scheduled for fall of 2021.

“Dexter” debuted on the channel in fall of 2006 and ran for eight seasons. The series finale aired in September 2013 when Morgan faked his death and went to live as a lumberjack. Hall said it left fans wanting “closure.”

“I thought it was narratively satisfying — but it was not so savoury,” Hall previously shared with TV Line. “I think the show had lost a certain amount of torque.”

“Just inherently because of how long we’d done it, because of the storytelling capital we’d spent, because our writers may have been gassed… Maybe some people wanted a more satisfying… ending for him, either a happy ending or a more definitive sense of closure,” he added.