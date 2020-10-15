MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow Takes A Jab At NBC News For Trump Town Hall During Harris Interview

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow took a jab at NBC News Wednesday evening and asked Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris if she is just as mad as “everybody else” about President Donald Trump’s upcoming town hall.

NBC News reportedly angered many “talent and staff” after agreeing to host a Trump town hall Thursday, which coincides with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s town hall on ABC News. The town halls are in lieu of a debate, which was cancelled after Trump objected to a virtual format due to his positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

Maddow appeared to allude to this frustration Wednesday, bringing the topic up to Harris and wondering how she felt about the competing events. (RELATED: NBC, MSNBC And CNBC ‘Talent And Staff’ Are Reportedly Frustrated And Angry Over Upcoming Trump Town Hall)

“Are you as mad as everybody else is that NBC is doing a town hall with President Trump tomorrow instead of the debate at the same time that Vice President Biden’s going to be on ABC?” Maddow asked.

WATCH:

Harris began to laugh mid-question before declaring that she is “not touching that” subject, prompting Maddow to double over with laughter herself.

“Should the networks refuse to give the president other opportunities for air time if he’s the one who refuses the chance to debate?” Maddow continued, taking another poke at NBC.

The vice presidential nominee responded by saying she would not “tell the networks what to do,” adding that she knows who she’ll “be watching” come Thursday evening.

“So, there you go,” Harris added.