REPORT: Odell Beckham Jr. Leaves Cleveland Browns Practice With Illness

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has reportedly left the Cleveland Browns practice due to illness Thursday.

Beckham Jr. has not tested positive for COVID-19 and will receive test results Friday, according to the New York Post.

Browns’ HC Kevin Stefanski said WR Odell Beckham Jr. was sent home today with an illness. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 15, 2020

“With this day and age, you’ve just got to be so careful in this environment, so just want to make sure we’re being proactive in that regard,” head coach Kevin Stefanski said, according to the outlet.

The team was already on “high alert” due to the coronavirus pandemic, Stefanski said. (RELATED: The NFL Had Only 5 New Coronavirus Cases After More Than 64,000 Tests Since August 12)

“With how the protocols are, you have to be careful,” Stefanski continued, the outlet reported. “So I don’t want to assume anything, but with all of our guys we’ll just make sure we follow the protocols and just be safe.”

I don’t think there have been positive tests for the Browns since the start of this year’s NFL season.

However, I think it’s almost inevitable for all teams to have a few people test positive for coronavirus.

The season has been a total sh*t show considering all the games that have had to be pushed due to COVID-19 and all the players that have been out after testing positive. The season has continued to go on and that’s all that really matters.

Whatever Beckham Jr. has, I hope he gets well soon.