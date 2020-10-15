REPORT: Anthony Davis Will Remain With The Lakers

Anthony Davis reportedly intends on staying with the Lakers.

According to Shams Charania, Davis plans to opt out of his current deal, and then re-sign with Los Angeles.

Seeing as how he just won a title with the Lakers, you can bet that he’s about to make some serious stacks.

Sources: Anthony Davis plans to opt out of contract and re-sign with the Lakers. Inside Pass on Davis, Lakers/Heat offseasons and more across league at @TheAthleticNBA: https://t.co/P5YRf3Fbzb — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 15, 2020

If the Lakers are able to keep Davis on the roster, then they’re almost certainly going to be the favorite to win again in 2021.

The Lakers cruised through the NBA Finals this season, and I see no reason why it won’t happen again next year with Davis and LeBron James on the same squad.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anthony Davis (@antdavis23) on Oct 13, 2020 at 8:18am PDT

Trading for Davis was a brilliant move for the Lakers. He wanted out of New Orleans, the Lakers snatched him up and he immediately took pressure off of LeBron.

The results were obvious seeing as how LeBron now has his fourth ring.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anthony Davis (@antdavis23) on Sep 27, 2020 at 9:23am PDT

If Davis sticks around in Los Angeles, business might be booming for the Lakers.