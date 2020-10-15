REPORT: Falcons Shut Down Their Facility After Positive Coronavirus Tests

The Atlanta Falcons have reportedly shut down the team’s facility because of coronavirus.

According to Adam Schefter, the team has shut down their facility “after multiple positive tests” for coronavirus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s not known right now how many total positive tests there might be.

Falcons are shutting down their facility after multiple positive tests, sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 15, 2020

As I always say in situations like this, it’s important to take a step back and relax before panicking.

We have no idea what’s going on with the Falcons right now other than Schefter reported the team’s facility is closed because of positive tests.

There’s no point in getting whipped up into a frenzy before we know more.

Having said that, the Falcons are scheduled to play the Vikings this Sunday. That means there isn’t a whole lot of time on the table to figure this situation out.

It’s currently Thursday, which means there’s about 48 hours at the most before a decision needs to be made on postponing the game.

Keep checking back for more updates as we have them on this situation with the Falcons.