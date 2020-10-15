REPORT: Cincinnati Vs. Tulsa Postponed Because Of Coronavirus

Cincinnati will reportedly not play Tulsa as scheduled.

The Bearcats are scheduled to play Tulsa this Saturday, but it won’t happen as planned, according to Justin Williams. The game has been postponed because Cincy has coronavirus problems. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The plan is to play the game December 5.

BREAKING: #Bearcats game at Tulsa this Saturday has been postponed, sources tell @TheAthleticCIN | @TheAthleticCFB. — Justin Williams (@Williams_Justin) October 15, 2020

The game is being postponed due to positive COVID-19 cases with the #Bearcats. It has been rescheduled for Dec. 5 in Tulsa. — Justin Williams (@Williams_Justin) October 15, 2020

Another day in the world of college football and another game postponed because of coronavirus! It just keeps happening.

As I’ve said many times, there’s still no reason to panic. Games are going to get postponed. That’s the nature of the beast when you’re playing football during the coronavirus pandemic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cincinnati Bearcats Football (@gobearcatsfb) on Oct 12, 2020 at 6:02am PDT

As long as the games are eventually made up, then everything will be just fine. It’s that simple, and there’s no reason to worry.

Keep the players with coronavirus away from the rest of the team, let them heal up and protect the locker room. It’s a very simple formula.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cincinnati Bearcats Football (@gobearcatsfb) on Oct 7, 2020 at 8:24am PDT

Football is rolling, and a few postponements won’t do anything to stop it.