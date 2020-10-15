REPORT: Dwayne Haskins Is Still Staying Away From Washington With An Illness

Dwayne Haskins has reportedly still not returned to the Washington Football Team.

According to ProFootballTalk, Haskins didn’t return to the team through Wednesday after missing the Sunday game with a stomach virus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

While nobody seems to know for sure what’s going on, PFT did float the possibility that this might not be totally related to an illness.

“It would be hard to blame Haskins for reacting to his demotion by deciding to stay away from the team, citing an illness that is embellished, exaggerated, or fabricated,” Mike Florio wrote.

As I said Sunday, we really can’t say for sure what’s going on, but there are going to be a lot of questions about Haskins until he returns to the team.

He was benched in humiliating fashion and demoted to third string after being a first round pick. Shortly afterwards, he develops a stomach virus and has been away from the team since at least Sunday.

It’s not hard to see why Florio and others are going to speculate whether or not he’s actually super sick.

The reality of the situation is that Washington has clearly moved off of Haskins, and I doubt he’s in their future plans.

They might not even care if he stays away from the team for the rest of the season. His time with the organization appears to be reaching a rapid end, and the leadership in Washington might be fine with him chilling for the rest of the season.

The main question now is where will Haskins end up down the road. We’ll have to wait and see, but I’m not sure there will be a ton of takers. It’s a pretty disappointing start for a guy who was believed to have so much potential.