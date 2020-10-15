REPORT: Houston Rockets GM Daryl Morey Is Leaving The NBA A Year After His Hong Kong Tweet

Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey is reportedly leaving the NBA.

According to ESPN, Morey is stepping down from the Rockets and leaving the NBA after the “sides quietly worked through an exit agreement to conclude his 13 seasons running the franchise’s basketball operations.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

ESPN reported that Morey isn’t ruling out a return at some point down the road, and is interested in spending “time with two college-age children who are each taking a gap year academically during the coronavirus pandemic.”

The decision comes barely a year after Morey famously defended and supported freedom in Hong Kong and kicked off a massive storm between the NBA and China. He had the audacity to tweet, “fight for freedom, stand with Hong Kong.”

China just started playing NBA games again on state TV during the Finals.

I would pay a lot of money to know the true reasons for why Morey is leaving. He’s made the Rockets a damn good basketball team, and he’s stepping away out of nowhere.

To say this is shocking is putting it mildly. Maybe, he does just want to spend time with his children, but the timing with China is incredibly questionable.

As soon as China starts playing games, Morey is gone? Yeah, we’re going to need a bit of an explanation on that one.

Morey did the right thing by standing up for freedom in Hong Kong, and he did the right thing by not backing down to the Chinese dictatorship.

Now, he’s out of the NBA. We certainly need a lot more information than we have right now on this situation because something seems off.