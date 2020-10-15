Save 45% On FuboTV’s Streaming Service That Features 100+ Live Channels

From limited stations to hidden fees, paying for cable every month is becoming less and less necessary. While you may have some streaming networks like Netflix, Hulu, and more, they don’t give you access to channels you’re used to having on hand with cable TV.

If you want all your favorite TV stations and movie channels in one, easy-to-access place, FuboTV Streaming Service is about to make your life way easier. With over 100 must-have channels, you can stream content straight to your TV, phone, tablet, and more with just the tap of a finger. Unlike other streaming entertainment hubs out there, FubtoTV boasts live sports so you never have to miss out on a single game.

If you’re worried about dropping traditional cable because you don’t want to lose your favorite channels, don’t be. That’s because FuboTV is jam-packed with stations that everyone in the family loves, including E!, TLC, Disney. BET, CMT, MTV, AMC, and so much more.

When it comes to breaking news, FuboTV keeps you up to date with live reports from some of the most popular news stations around, including MSNBC, Fox News, CBSN, and more. It even has the famous Weather Channel so you’ll always be in the know.

With FuboTV, you’ll have over 100 premium channels at your fingertips and can use up to three screens at once. Plus, with 500 hours of cloud-based DVR, you’ll never miss anything ever again. It’s no wonder so many people are switching from cable to FuboTV!

Just check out some of the awesome things people are saying about the groundbreaking streaming service online!

“Solid choice for sports fans” – CNET

“Fubo TV is pricey but worth it if you want a lot of channels (and sports)” – Tom’s Guide

“FuboTV is a particularly good streaming service for sports fans, but its many news and entertainment channels should appeal to general audiences, too” – PCMag

Right now, you can get an entire month of FuboTV Streaming Service for 45% off its normal price, making it just $35 bucks!

Price subject to change.

Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.