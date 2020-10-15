Sharon Stone Says She Posed In Playboy ‘To Get’ In The Film ‘Basic Instinct’

Sharon Stone revealed the real reason she decided to strip down and pose in Playboy magazine in 1990 and it had everything to do with landing one of her most famous roles.

“I’m more strategic,” the 62-year-old actress shared during her appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show.” “I’m more of a logic person and a strategy person.” The comments were noted by Fox News in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: Sharon Stone Knocks Bernie Sanders: ‘How Much Acid Has He Taken?’)

“I mean even when I wanted ‘Basic Instinct’ I decided I was going to do a Playboy article specifically because I wanted to get this film ‘Basic Instinct,'” she added. (RELATED: Sharon Stone Gets Locked Out Of Dating Site For Being Sharon Stone)

WATCH:

“I didn’t realize what would happen when I did the film,” Stone continued. “I did think it was the right part for me, and I knew what I had to do to get it. I didn’t have enough perspective to realize what was going to happen.” (RELATED: Sharon Stone Recounts Terrifying Incident Involving Lightning Strike)

For those that might have missed it, Stone played the leading female character, Catherine Tramell, in the 1992 erotic-thriller across from Michael Douglas who played Detective Nick Curran. Douglas’ character had to investigate “a brutal murder that might involve a manipulative and seductive novelist,” according to IMDb.

Later in the interview, the “Casino” star opened up about her love life and admitted she’s “had it with dating.”

WATCH:

“I’m done dating,” Stone explained. “I’ve had it with dating,”

When pressed further by the host why she was throwing in the towel, the “Total Recall” star said that she has found people to be “insincere” and it is “not worth” her “time.”