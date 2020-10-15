Guy Gets Drilled In The Face By A Shotgun In Absurd Video

One guy learned the hard way that messing around with guns can be dangerous.

I don’t know if you guys are aware of this or not, but the recoil on bigger shotguns is no joke. Those things can pack a bunch.

Unless you know what you’re doing, I’d suggest not picking one up.

Don’t get confused, folks. I like guns, and have no problem with people being strapped. However, if you’re going to go shooting, don’t be stupid about it.

It’s not hard to figure out.