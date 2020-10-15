‘You’re So Handsome’: NBC News Townhall Questioner Compliments Trump On His Smile

President Donald Trump received compliments on his smile from a questioner at NBC News’ townhall on Thursday night who told him he was “so handsome.”

“First of all I just want to say that you have a great smile,” the questioner, Paulette, said. “You’re so handsome when you smile.”

Paulette, the daughter of immigrants from Europe, went on to ask Trump about his immigration policies. The question came toward the end of Trump’s townhall, which was scheduled at the same time as an ABC News townhall with former Vice President Joe Biden.

Trump clarified a number of his positions during the event, including aspects of his conversations with Judge Amy Coney Barrett ahead of her nomination. Trump says he never spoke with her about the possibility of overturning Roe v. Wade or her thoughts on election law.

Both Trump and Biden are expected to heavily litigate the result of the November 3rd election, with Trump saying he expects the Supreme Court to give the final say, as it did in 2000 between President George W. Bush and Al Gore. (RELATED: Judge Barrett Picks Second Amendment Case As Her ‘Most Significant’ Ruling)

Trump and Biden had previously been scheduled to hold the second presidential debate Thursday night, but the Commission on Presidential Debates canceled the event after Trump contracted coronavirus last week.

The final debate, scheduled for October 29, is still scheduled to occur with Trump and Biden appearing in-person.