Wisconsin Is A -23.5 Favorite Over Illinois

Wisconsin is expected to crush Illinois to start the college football season.

According to Sports Illustrated, the Badgers are favored by 23.5 over the Fighting Illini when the two programs meet October 23 under the lights in Madison. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Normally, I’d sit here and talk about how I’m confident we’ll cover the 23.5 without any issue of any kind.

After all, we’re the Wisconsin Badgers, and they’re the Illinois Fighting Illini. This game should be close at all.

Graham Mertz is under center, the defense is stacked and we should be ready to roll.

However, do we all remember last year against Illinois? Wisconsin hit the road, everyone thought it’d be a glorified practice and we lost.

So, you’ll have to understand if I’m not eager to just declare victory right now against Illinois. They are shockingly sneaky at destroying hopes and dreams.

Having said that, I still have complete and total confidence that we’ll get the job done. Will we do it to the tune of 24 points? That remains to be seen, but I’m confident we’ll get the win. I have no doubt about that at all.