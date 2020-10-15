Viral Video Shows A Zamboni Engulfed In Flames On The Ice

A viral video shows a zamboni on the ice being engulfed by flames.

In a video tweeted by Barstool Sports, a zamboni can be seen on the ice, and the machine is completely consumed by fire. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Watch the absurd video below. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

As all hockey fans know, zambonis are huge machines. They’re gigantic vehicles used to clean the ice during periods. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

If you’ve never seen one in person before, trust me when I say that they’re way bigger than any vehicle parked on your neighborhood street. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

That’s what makes this situation all that crazier. How did a zamboni managed to get torched, and then still make it onto the ice? (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

I don’t understand how this happened at all. When a zamboni catches fire in that fashion, you more or less have a burning weapon on the move.

I can’t imagine how much damage that thing could do if the driver completely lost control.

Hopefully, people were able to rush out there with some fire extinguishers and put an end to the situation before it got too out of control.

Still, that’s one of the wildest videos that I’ve seen in a very long time.