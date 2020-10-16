The Most Viral Moments From The Amy Coney Barrett Hearings

President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee this week as part of her confirmation process.

Democratic senators questioned Barrett minutely on her record as a judge, pushing her to discuss her opinions on a variety of political issues, including Obamacare, abortion, and same-sex marriage, and Barrett repeatedly declined to indicate how she would judge issues that come before the Supreme Court.

Several Democrats, including California Sen. Kamala Harris, expressed frustration with Barrett’s responses. (RELATED: Here’s How Many Times Democrats Interrupted Amy Coney Barrett During Her Confirmation Hearings)

“Our voting rights are at stake,” Harris warned Americans. “Workers rights are at stake. Consumer rights are at stake. The right to a safe and legal abortion is at stake. And holding corporations accountable is at stake. And again, there is so much more.”

Republican senators also reminded Democratic senators of how Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was treated during his 2018 confirmation hearings as they warned Democrats to treat Barrett with courtesy.

“It looked like the cantina bar scene out of Star Wars,” Republican Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy said of the Kavanaugh hearings.

Democrats also latched onto Barrett’s use of the phrase “sexual preference,” telling the Supreme Court nominee that the phrase is “outdated” and offensive to the LGBTQ community.

