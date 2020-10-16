‘A Sham’: National Abortion Rights Action League Wants Feinstein Out After Barrett Hearings 

The National Abortion Rights Action League called for “new leadership” for the Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee following the confirmation hearings of Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

“This nomination is illegitimate and this process is a sham,” NARAL Pro-Choice America President Ilyse Hogue said in a Friday afternoon statement. “Tens of millions of Americans have already voted and majorities have said unequivocally that they want to choose the next President who should fill this seat.”

Hogue said that both Barrett and “this power grab” threaten “every freedom and right we hold dear and tears the very fabric of our democracy.” (RELATED: Here’s A List Of Democrats Who Have Attacked Amy Coney Barrett For Her Faith)

“Americans–whose lives hang in the balance–deserve leadership that underscores how unprecedented, shameful and wrong this process is,” the NARAL president said. “The Ranking Member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Senator Dianne Feinstein, failed to make this clear and in fact offered an appearance of credibility to the proceedings that is wildly out of step with the American people. As such, we believe the committee needs new leadership.”

NARAL has previously given Feinstein a 100% rating for her “congressional record on choice” for many years.

The California Democrat faced criticism during Barrett’s 2017 hearings by suggesting that Barrett’s faith might make her unfit to serve as a federal judge.

“Why is it that so many of us on this side have this very uncomfortable feeling that dogma and law are two different things, and I think whatever a religion is, it has its own dogma. The law is totally different,” Feinstein told Barrett.

“The conclusion one draws is that the dogma lives loudly within you,” Feinstein added. “And that’s of concern.” (RELATED: These Are The Attacks Supreme Court Nominee Amy Coney Barrett Has Already Faced From Democrats)

Feinstein refused in late September to address whether she would question Barrett in this way again, saying, “I’m not going to go there,” according to CNN.

“Let’s wait until she’s nominated,” she said regarding how Democrats would handle Barrett’s nomination.

During Barrett’s confirmation hearings this week, Feinstein refrained from discussions of Barrett’s faith, but the California senator was overheard discussing Barrett’s religious beliefs when a hot mic picked up her comments Thursday.

“She’s been pro-life for a long time,” Feinstein reportedly said Thursday. “So I suspect with her, it is deeply personal and comes with her religion.”

Feinstein did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

