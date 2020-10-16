REPORT: Chinese Broadcaster Seemingly Throws Shade At Daryl Morey’s Exit

A Chinese broadcaster reportedly threw shade at the exit of former Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey on Friday.

State-run network CCTV also made a similar statement, according to Outkick.

Wow. A Chinese broadcaster bragged about Daryl Morey stepping down. “Those who hurt the feelings of the Chinese people will have to pay a price.”https://t.co/cNYR58rwhV — OutKick (@Outkick) October 16, 2020



“Those who hurt the feelings of the Chinese people will have to pay a price,” the broadcaster reportedly said, according to Outkick.

“We reiterate that any words and deeds that attempt to hurt the feelings of the Chinese people will have to pay a price,” the state-run network reportedly said. (RELATED: REPORT: Houston Rockets GM Daryl Morey Is Leaving The NBA A Year After His Hong Kong Tweet)

Morey, the Rockets and the NBA reportedly “quietly worked through an exit agreement to conclude [Morey’s] 13 seasons running the franchise’s basketball operations,” according to ESPN.

“For me, it was just a great run,” Morey told ESPN on Thursday night. “Personally, the timing worked for me. My youngest son just graduated from high school, and it was just the right time to see what’s next with family and other potential things in the future. It just felt like the right time.”

The exit comes as China began showing NBA games on state-run networks again during the finals.

The exit also comes a year after Morey publicly defended freedom in Hong Kong on Twitter.

“Fight for freedom, stand With Hong Kong,” the tweet shared by Morey at the time said.

The tweet was later deleted.