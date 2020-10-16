Democrat Ilhan Omar Paid Husband’s Firm More Than $1 Million In Fees Over 4 Months

Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar paid her husband’s political consulting firm over $1 million over four months, from late July through October.

Omar’s campaign filings show the freshman congresswoman sent $1.1 million to the E Street Group, her husband Tim Mynett’s company, per a Friday Washington Free Beacon report. The payments reportedly account for roughly 70% of the campaign’s disbursements since July 23. Among the services provided are “cable advertising,” “advertising,” “mail production and postage” and “digital consulting.”

This isn’t the first time Omar has paid E Street Group. In the first three weeks of July alone, Omar’s campaign paid Mynett’s company more than $600,000, Federal Election Committee (FEC) filings show. That payout alone accounted for more than 75% of Omar’s disbursements during that time, the Washington Free Beacon reported. (RELATED: Ilhan Omar Pays Husband’s Firm Another $600,000 In Just Three Weeks, Bringing Total Over $1.7 Million)

Omar faces an FEC complaint brought by the conservative National League and Policy Center (NLPC) who allege Omar broke federal laws by using campaign funds to pursue an affair with Mynett. Mynett and Omar were both married to other people when they first had an affair.

The complaint focuses on travel expense disbursements beginning in April 2019, which aligned with an accusation from Mynett’s ex-wife, Beth Mynett, who said in a divorce filing that Mynett confessed he was “romantically involved” with Omar.

Minnesota’s campaign finance and public disclosure board ruled in June 2019 that Omar improperly spent thousands of dollars in campaign funds on non-campaign related expenses while she was serving in the state legislature.