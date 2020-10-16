Diddy Launches New Political Party, Our Black Party, Endorses Joe Biden

Musician Sean “Diddy” Combs has endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for president and announced that he created a new political party.

Diddy made the endorsement in a series of tweets posted Friday to his Twitter.

“The NUMBER ONE priority is to get Trump out of office. HE HAS TO GO. We can’t allow this man to continue to try and DIVIDE US. The people that have the most responsibility and should be SCARED TO DEATH of this man are white people. WE ARE ON THE VERGE OF A RACE WAR,” he wrote in a lengthy Twitter thread.

“Things have got too serious. It would be irresponsible of me to have us hold our vote hostage. But it would also be irresponsible of me to let this moment go by and not make sure going forward we are doing what it takes to own our politics,” he continued.

Diddy went on to say Joe Biden needs to be elected president. (RELATED: ‘Nothing Has Changed For Black America’: Diddy Says The Black Vote Will Not Be Free)

“We need to get Biden in and hold him accountable. Trump has taken things too far. As Black people, we aren’t even a topic of real discussion. We can no longer stand for doing the same thing over and over expecting different results. That’s insanity! It’s time we unify,” Diddy added.

Diddy also announced the launch of a new political party. He called “Our Black Party.” The party has nothing to do with Democrats or Republicans, but will help the “political agenda” of African Americans, according to Diddy.

“The mission is to create a platform to help advance a political agenda that addresses the needs of Black people. So, going forward we aren’t in the same position we are in today,” Diddy said.