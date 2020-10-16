Disney Plus Updates Warning Labels On ‘Peter Pan,’ ‘Dumbo’ And Other Classic Films, Cites Racist Stereotypes

Disney Plus updated their content advisory for racism in classic films like Dumbo, Peter Pan and the Jungle Book.

The streaming service originally added content warnings to films in 2019 considered to have outdated depictions, according to Variety.

“This program is presented as originally created. It may contain outdated cultural depictions,” the original warning label read.

However, these warning labels appeared in a small text box on screen. The new warnings appear when a user clicks on the filming lasts on screen for roughly 10 seconds, per the same report. (RELATED: Quaker Announces That It Will Change Name, Remove Logo From Aunt Jemima Brand)

“This program includes negative depictions and/or mistreatment of people or cultures,” the label reads, per Variety. “These stereotypes were wrong then and are wrong now. Rather than remove this content, we want to acknowledge its harmful impact, learn from it and spark conversation to create a more inclusive future together.”

“Disney is committed to creating stories with inspiration and aspirational themes that reflect the rich diversity of the human experience around the globe,” the label continues.

Films that now display the new warning label include Disney’s 1955 ‘Lady and the Tramp,’ where two Siamese cats, Si and Am, are depicted with anti-Asian stereotypes, according to BBC.

Dumbo, released in 1941, also includes a label. The film portrays a group of crows that help Dumbo learn to fly. However, the crows have stereotypical black voices and the lead crow is called Jim Crow, a reference to racist, segregationist laws found throughout the south at the time of release, per the same report.

The Jungle Book, released in 1968, depicts King Louie, an ape with poor linguistic skills, singing in a Dixieland jazz style and is depicted as lazy, per BBC. The film has been criticized for being a racist caricature of African-Americans.