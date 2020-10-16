Dwyane Wade Hilariously Photobombs Couple’s Proposal On Accident

Basketball legend Dwyane Wade got to witness a random couple’s love when he walked up on a proposal on the beach in Santa Barbara.

Wade even got to be in the photos, on accident.

The photos that Wade photobombed show the basketball star looking absolutely shocked to witness the proposal. The future groom shared the photos on his Instagram. Wade even got to get a picture with the couple. (RELATED: Dwyane Wade Lost So Much Money Gambling His Financial Advisor Thought He Had A Problem)

“When @dwyanewade happens to be taking a sunset stroll on the beach and walks by mid-proposal,” Ryan Basch captioned his photo on Instagram.

“It was so dope to witness you guys love,” Wade wrote on his Instagram stories.

Wade direct messaged the couple as well.

“I need y’all marriage to work,” he said. “It’s now on my conscious [sic] haha.”

This is kind of cool. I would love to just run into Wade at the beach and get to meet him. Their proposal probably already had such a special story, but now they get to talk about Wade as well when they tell the story.

They also have the pictures to prove it.

The proposal must have been absolutely gorgeous because Wade truly looks shocked and in awe in the photobomb photos.