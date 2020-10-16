US

4 Shot Across New York City In A Little Over An Hour

NYPD officers stand guard during a protest to demand justice for Daniel Prude, on September 3, 2020 in New York City. - Protests were planned in New York September 3 over the death of Daniel Prude, a black man that police hooded and forced face down on the road, according to video footage that prompted a probe from the state's attorney general. (KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images)

(KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images)

Jake Dima Contributor
A total of four people were shot, one critically, in a little over an hour in New York City Thursday, amid a rise in violence in the area, the New York Post reported.

A 22-year-old man was shot in the head and critically injured at 4:45 p.m. in Queens and was rushed to a local hospital, according to the New York Post. A second person, a 30-year-old, took a bullet to the stomach approximately 50 minutes later and is expected to survive, the Post reported.

A third person was shot in the leg less than a half hour later, and the fourth was grazed 10 minutes after that, according to the New York outlet. All the victims were shot in separate incidents throughout the evening, the Post reported.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 01: An NYPD officer wearing a protective mask looks at his phone at Rockefeller Center as the city continues Phase 4 of re-opening following restrictions imposed to slow the spread of coronavirus on August 1, 2020 in New York City. The fourth phase allows outdoor arts and entertainment, sporting events without fans and media production. (Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

An NYPD officer wearing a protective mask looks at his phone at Rockefeller Center as the city continues Phase 4 of re-opening following restrictions imposed to slow the spread of coronavirus on August 1, 2020 in New York City (Cindy Ord/Getty Images).

Shootings were up 127% and murders rose 40% in the month of September compared to the same time frame in 2019, according to New York City Police Department crime statistics. Burglary incidents experienced a 38% increase and rape jumped by 19%, the statistics show.

Hate crime fell by 33%, according to the NYPD. (RELATED: 10 Minutes In Brooklyn: 7 Shot In 3 Different Neighborhoods)

