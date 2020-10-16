‘Don’t Forget Your Place In Black America’: John James Fires Back After Biden Calls Him A Disaster

Michigan U.S. Senate candidate John James fired back at Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in the form of a tweeted video message Friday evening.

Biden reportedly called James, who is running against Democratic Michigan Sen. Gary Peters, a “disaster” during a Friday campaign speech in Southfield, Michigan.

Biden on Republican Senate candidate John James: “Talk about a disaster, there’s a disaster.” — Taylor DesOrmeau (@TDesOrmeau) October 16, 2020

“Yes, Joe Biden,” James tweeted. “I am a disaster for national Democrats’ narrative. A black man who thinks for himself.”

WATCH:

Yes, @JoeBiden. I am a disaster for national Democrats’ narrative. A black man who thinks for himself. #YouAintBlack ?! https://t.co/iRGxbpB7ZI pic.twitter.com/0KChHJMbFU — John James (@JohnJamesMI) October 16, 2020

“Joe Biden, don’t forget your place in black America,” James said. “You’re only where you are because you were Barack Obama’s vice president,. That’s it. That’s it. The people who you rely on so desperately for the position you’re in and for the position you want, are African-Americans.”

“Yet you continue to insult us,” he continued. “You ain’t black if you don’t vote for me. Asking somebody if they’re a junkie. Calling the president, Barack Obama, clean, as if he wouldn’t be for some other reason? You have some serious issues, Joe Biden, the biggest of which being you were in power for 44 years and black folks continue to fall behind.”

James went on to criticize Biden’s supporter of the Clinton-era crime bill: “You’re responsible for sending a generation of what you call super predators to jail. You’re responsible for breaking the black family apart, or at least not helping.” (RELATED: ‘Zero Discrimination’: Biden Says An Eight-Year-Old Child Can Decide To Be Transgender)

“Why should we believe you?” he asked. “We don’t believe you. All you have done is gotten rich off the backs of our efforts.”

Recently polling shows James running neck-and-neck with the favored Peters.