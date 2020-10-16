‘Let’s Make Her Famous’: Joy Behar Slams ‘Human Bobblehead’ From Trump Town Hall

Joy Behar slammed the woman who nodded throughout President Donald Trump’s NBC town hall event, calling her a “human bobblehead.”

Behar and her cohosts on ABC’s “The View” responded to Trump’s town hall during a Friday segment, and Behar pointed out the black woman who often appeared in the shot behind Trump, nodding along when he was speaking. (RELATED: ‘We’re Doomed’: Joy Behar Worries A Trump Win Would Be ‘The End Of Democracy’)

Sara Haines said that she thought the event was at least more informative than the first presidential debate, when Trump squared off with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and “Fox News Sunday” anchor Chris Wallace moderated.

“One thing I found interesting though was his body language for each voter,” Haines continued. “Whenever a voter got up that was for him, he all Sheryl Sandberg leaned in, like, what do you have to say? If it was someone that wasn’t for him, he looked uncomfortable, inconvenienced, didn’t want to hear what they had to say. It kind of cemented that whole idea that Donald Trump is for anyone that is for Donald Trump.”

“And if you ask the nodder over his shoulder, the bobblehead, he killed it,” she added. “He did an amazing job. I was tired watching her.”

“Let’s show people what you are talking about because — there were some surprise cameos from last night like this — the human bobblehead over Trump’s shoulder,” Behar laughed. “There she goes. Even Pence didn’t nod that much when Trump spoke. What the heck? She was so distracting.”

Behar turned to Sunny Hostin, who said that she had googled the woman to find out who she was.

“Her name is Mayra — right? Mayra Joli, and she actually went up to Trump afterward,” Hostin added. “She’s an immigration attorney.”

“Let’s make her famous,” Behar replied.

Cohost Ana Navarro said that she knew the woman and had debated her in the past. “She’s a character. Let’s just say she’s pretty colorful.”

Others noticed the woman nodding throughout the event and took to Twitter to talk about her.

A parody of Taken about a black woman who follows Trump around nodding at everything he says. It’s called… Token — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) October 16, 2020

Same. This woman is nodding at things before he’s even finished his thought. It’s a psychological trick and I cannot believe no producer, no camera person, NO ONE is stopping it — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) October 16, 2020

I’m channel surfing. The woman to @realDonaldTrump ‘s right keeps nodding her head which I find very distracting. #NBCTrumptownhall — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) October 16, 2020

How did #Trump get that woman nodding for him at all times in the background? — howardfineman (@howardfineman) October 16, 2020

There is visual manipulation once again—a prominently seated black woman is nodding her head constantly to his talking points. This is exactly the mind-controlling “technique” I was looking for, and there it is. — Bandy X Lee, MD, MDiv (@BandyXLee1) October 16, 2020