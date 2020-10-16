Keep Your Drinks Cold For Five Days With This Cooler That Won’t Break The Bank

There’s no better time to plan a camping trip with your friends, and this cooler is the answer to all of your food prepping needs.

EchoSmile Rotomolded Cooler is currently on sale for $195.99 down from $205.99, which is a 5-percent discount. This cooler has a 30-quart capacity, which is more than enough for all of the friends on the camping trip or tailgate. This cooler can also keep ice cool for five to seven days if the temperature is 77-degrees or under, or for three days if the temperature is 100-degrees.

Even after more than 160 reviews on Amazon, this cooler still has nearly a five-star rating.

“We are loving this cooler. We’ve received a lot of compliments and it’s been great having a cooler that’s different than the typical cooler,” one reviewer said. “We take it to the beach each week and even on the hottest days everything stays SO cold inside.”

Since you will probably be busting out this super durable cooler on trips with friends, it’s great to know that it can hold up to 36 cans. It also comes with cup holders and fish holders, as well as tough silicone tension latches that won’t break or come undone during your activities. The cooler also features bottle openers, as well as non-skid rubber feet so that you don’t have to worry about it slipping around or sliding. It’s super durable and can withstand tough elements, as well as just about anything else you can throw at it. Make sure to use coupon code SMILE10 at checkout to get this product for $10 off.

Prices are subject to change.

Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.