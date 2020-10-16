Kenosha Protester Charged With Firing Pistol Shortly Before Rittenhouse Shootings

A Kenosha protester was charged with a misdemeanor after firing a pistol just before Kyle Rittenhouse fatally shot two men.

Joshua Ziminski, 35, was charged with disorderly conduct for use of a dangerous weapon, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. Ziminski fired a “warning shot” shortly before 17-year-old Rittenhouse shot the first victim, Joseph Rosenbaum, during riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin in August.

Ziminski was in Kenosha Aug. 25 with his wife and the duo were seen multiple times with Rosenbaum prior to the shooting, according to the Milwaukee Journal. Ziminski admitted to firing a “warning shot” during an interview with detectives in October and said the gun in question was stolen after the August incident.

WATCH:

People are claiming this guy shot the first victim. He’s seen here running away. Absolutely chaos right now. pic.twitter.com/9LXk5hX7gl — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) August 26, 2020