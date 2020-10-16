US

Kenosha Protester Charged With Firing Pistol Shortly Before Rittenhouse Shootings

A Kenosha Police car drives past the Kenosha Courthouse surrounded by surrounded by temporary security gates during curfew in Kenosha, Wisconsin on August 31, 2020, following the shooting of Jacob Blake by police. (KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images)

KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images

Shelby Talcott Media Reporter
A Kenosha protester was charged with a misdemeanor after firing a pistol just before Kyle Rittenhouse fatally shot two men.

Joshua Ziminski, 35, was charged with disorderly conduct for use of a dangerous weapon, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. Ziminski fired a “warning shot” shortly before 17-year-old Rittenhouse shot the first victim, Joseph Rosenbaum, during riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin in August.

Ziminski was in Kenosha Aug. 25 with his wife and the duo were seen multiple times with Rosenbaum prior to the shooting, according to the Milwaukee Journal. Ziminski admitted to firing a “warning shot” during an interview with detectives in October and said the gun in question was stolen after the August incident.

Rittenhouse’s lawyers say this “warning shot” played a role in the shooting that ultimately occurred. Ziminski is seen in video footage pointing a gun in the air nearby Rosenbaum and Rittenhouse, according to the criminal complaint.

As Ziminski fires his weapon, Rittenhouse turns around and faces Rosenbaum, the Journal reported. Rittenhouse’s defense team previously identified Ziminski’s actions – though did not name him – in a video they produced about the night. (RELATED: Accused Kenosha Shooter Kyle Rittenhouse Won’t Face Charges In Home State Of Illinois)

Ziminski is out on $1,000 bail and has an upcoming hearing in December.