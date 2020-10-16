Stolen Lemur Found On Church Playground Returned To Zoo

A 21-year-old ring-tailed lemur was found on a church playground after being stolen from the San Francisco Zoo, NBC reported.

Maki, an endangered lemur, was reported missing Wednesday morning, and officers called to the scene “discovered forced entry to the animal enclosure where the lemur was housed,” a San Francisco Police statement said.

“We understand that lemurs are adorable animals, but Maki is a highly endangered animal that requires special care,” Dr. Jason Watters, zoo executive vice president of animal behavior and wellness, had said in a Thursday statement, per NBC.

Lemur stolen from San Francisco Zoo found safe in nearby city. https://t.co/DQa5HkThJ4 — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 16, 2020

The lemur was seen on a church playground in Daly City, which is roughly 4 miles south of San Francisco, according to NBC. Daly City Police then contained the animal until zoo staff arrived. (RELATED: Red Panda Escapes From Ohio Zoo After Giving Birth To Cubs)

“We found Maki, the stolen lemur from @sfzoo!! ” Daly City Police tweeted. “Around 5pm, we got a report he was in the playground area of the Hope Lutheran Church.”

We found Maki, the stolen lemur from @sfzoo!! Around 5pm, we got a report he was in the playground area of the Hope Lutheran Church. We contained him until staff from the zoo took him back home. Here is Officer Haas with Maki. We are grateful Maki is home safely! pic.twitter.com/U5rB2RnIxC — Daly City Police (@DalyCityPD) October 16, 2020

The zoo offered a 2,100 dollar reward for Maki’s return. No arrests have been made, according to the police statement.