Le’Veon Bell Signs With The Kansas City Chiefs

FLORHAM PARK, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 23: Le'Veon Bell #26 of the New York Jets looks on at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on August 23, 2020 in Florham Park, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Le’Veon Bell has joined the Kansas City Chiefs.

The star running back announced the news on his Instagram Thursday night, and wrote, “Kansas City, #ChiefsKingdom, thank you for the opportunity let’s go!” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Jets released Bell earlier in the week, and he was free to sign with any team in the league.

 

Kansas City, #ChiefsKingdom, thank you for the opportunity ???????? let’s go!

According to Adam Schefter, the deal with the Chiefs is for one year, and salary details aren’t known at this time.

Well, it didn’t take long at all for Bell to find a home, and the Chiefs were always rumored as the likely landing destination.

Now, Patrick Mahomes has another major weapon in his arsenal on the field. If you’re a DC that has to face KC, you have to hate this roster decision.

The Chiefs have looked like they need a shot of adrenaline through the first five weeks, and they’ve now found it.

When Bell is at the top of his game, he’s a damn good NFL player. Can he get back to that point? Only time will tell, but you have to be pumped right now if you’re a fan of the Chiefs.