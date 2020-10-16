Le’Veon Bell Signs With The Kansas City Chiefs

Le’Veon Bell has joined the Kansas City Chiefs.

The star running back announced the news on his Instagram Thursday night, and wrote, “Kansas City, #ChiefsKingdom, thank you for the opportunity let’s go!” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Jets released Bell earlier in the week, and he was free to sign with any team in the league.

According to Adam Schefter, the deal with the Chiefs is for one year, and salary details aren’t known at this time.

While Twitter was sleeping: Former Jets’ RB Le’Veon Bell is signing a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, a league source tells ESPN. Bell wanted to win a Super Bowl and believes Kansas City is the place to go to try to do it. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 15, 2020

Well, it didn’t take long at all for Bell to find a home, and the Chiefs were always rumored as the likely landing destination.

Now, Patrick Mahomes has another major weapon in his arsenal on the field. If you’re a DC that has to face KC, you have to hate this roster decision.

Welcome my brother! Let’s get it! https://t.co/AgUEcuxy05 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) October 15, 2020

The Chiefs have looked like they need a shot of adrenaline through the first five weeks, and they’ve now found it.

When Bell is at the top of his game, he’s a damn good NFL player. Can he get back to that point? Only time will tell, but you have to be pumped right now if you’re a fan of the Chiefs.