Two Dead After Los Angeles Police Shoot Suspects In Multiple Gun Fights

Los Angeles law enforcement shot three people, killing two of them, in three separate officer-involved gunfire incidents across the city between Wednesday and Thursday.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) shot and killed a man Wednesday after he was pictured on video approaching a group at a gas station parking lot, pointing a handgun at them, according to a tweet from the department. Law enforcement patrols were canvassing the area when they noticed the man with his gun drawn and fired when the suspect did not heed commands.

A moment captured on surveillance camera before last night’s officer involved shooting in @LAPDSoutheast. Additionally:

7 protestors (which were later discovered to not be from the area) were arrested for 148 P.C. following the officer involved shooting. pic.twitter.com/90Sc2hNvUG — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) October 16, 2020

LAPD also reported that a total of seven “protesters” were arrested in the area following the fatal gunfire incident.

Cops shot and injured an armed woman in a motel hours later at around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, according to a separate tweet from LAPD. Officers responded to a trespassing call, entered a room and fired at the woman after she produced a firearm.

The woman sustained a gunshot wound but is in stable condition, according to the tweet.

When they arrived they went to the room the woman was said to be and found her there armed with a handgun; at that time there was an officer involved shooting. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) October 15, 2020

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office was also involved in a fatal shooting Thursday, according to NBC 4. (RELATED: LA City Council Okays Replacing Cops With Community Responders For Non-Violent Calls)

Deputies killed a man after he allegedly raped and kidnapped a woman, fired at bystanders trying to intervene and led cops on a brief police chase, the local outlet reported. The suspect crashed his SUV and was gunned down by officers after he fled on foot with a firearm, according to NBC 4.

