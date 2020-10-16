New Mexico Lobos Halt Football Activities Because Of Coronavirus

New Mexico has smashed the pause button on football practice because of coronavirus.

According to the Albuquerque Journal, athletic director Eddie Nuñez paused football activities after eight players and a staffer tested positive for coronavirus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Practice has been canceled through Friday at a minimum. The goal is to return to practicing by Saturday.

The Lobos are slated to start the season next Saturday against Colorado State. So, there’s not a lot of time for them to get this situation figured out.

They have barely more than a week to get their coronavirus situation under control before taking the field against the Rams.

Will they get the job done? I have no idea, but I do know that pessimism won’t get us anywhere in life. We need to have a bit of positivity here.

If the Lobos can iron things out by early next week, then their game against CSU should be just fine.

Let’s all hope that turns out to be the case because we need as many games as possible happening.