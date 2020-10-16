Nick Saban Says He’s ‘Doing Great’ After Getting Coronavirus. Will He Coach Against Georgia?

Alabama football coach Nick Saban is in high spirits after testing positive for coronavirus.

Shockwaves were sent through the world of college football earlier in the week when Saban tested positive for coronavirus ahead of the Georgia game. He’s currently in quarantine and doing well. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to ESPN, Saban said during his Thursday radio show, “I’m doing great. I don’t have any symptoms. I don’t have a fever.”

According to ESPN, there is even the possibility that Saban could potentially return to coach against the Bulldogs this Saturday night. ESPN reported that Saban needs three negative tests, and two of them have to come in a 24 hour window before the 8:00 EST start. If he’s not cleared to return, then the Alabama coach can’t have any contact with the team, and it’s then Steve Sarkisian’s show.

“I would hate to not be at the game Saturday if that’s what this turns out to be,” the legendary coach told his fans.

The world of college football will burn to the ground if Saban tests negative three times ahead of the Georgia game and returns.

If Saban beats the hell out of coronavirus that quickly, the morons in the media fearmongering are going to have incredible meltdowns.

I’m not a fan of Alabama football, but I do respect Saban. I would love nothing more than to see him be back by the Georgia game. The reactions would be epic as the six-time national champ walked out of the tunnel.

Will it happen? Probably not, but we should all be cheering for it. Alabama vs. Georgia just won’t feel the same without Saban on the sidelines.