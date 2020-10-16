REPORT: Patriots Cancel Practice After Positive COVID-19 Result

The New England Patriots have canceled practice Friday after somebody in the organization tested positive for coronavirus.

The team is also awaiting test results for another member of the organization, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss and Field Yates.

Reporting with @FieldYates: The Patriots will be canceling their Friday practice after a positive COVID-19 test, per a source. There is also a second test they are awaiting to confirm is a positive. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 16, 2020

“The Patriots will be canceling their Friday practice after a positive COVID-19 test, per a source,” Reiss reported. “There is also a second test they are awaiting to confirm is a positive.”

The team also canceled media availability for the team. (RELATED: REPORT: Patriots Clear Cam Newton For Broncos Game Following Positive Coronavirus Test)

The Patriots are currently scheduled to play the Denver Broncos at home Sunday in Boston. The game was originally scheduled to be played on week 5, but was postponed after the Patriots’ defensive tackle Byron Cowart tested positive for COVID-19 two days before the game.

The new positive test comes after quarterback Cam Newton, cornerback Stephon Gilmore and defensive tackle Bill Murray practiced for the first time since being removed from the COVID-19 reserve list.

Players have said they have only been to the practice facility for weightlifting over the past few days, and all meetings had been held virtually, ESPN reported. Thursday was the team’s first day of practice.

I can’t get over how much of a sh*t show this NFL season is turning out to be. After the Newton coronavirus stuff, you’d think the Patriots would want to be so careful. Yet, we might see this Patriots v. Broncos game be postponed again.