‘He Belongs In Prison’: Rudy Giuliani Says Alleged Hunter Biden Hard Drive Shows He Broke Foreign Agents Law

President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani told the Daily Caller that Hunter Biden, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s son, broke a foreign agents law on several occasions after his analysis of documents from a hard drive he says belonged to Hunter Biden.

Giuliani claimed Hunter Biden broke the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) that mandates public disclosure of overseas political relationships when he allegedly met with foreign government figures behind closed doors.

Giuliani insisted that Hunter Biden’s alleged violations are similar to that of former Trump campaign head Paul Manafort, who was sentenced to over four years in prison in 2019.

Republican former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani told the Daily Caller in an exclusive interview that Hunter Biden, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s son, violated a foreign agent law when he allegedly met with government brass behind closed doors.

Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, sent the contents of a computer hard drive purportedly owned by Hunter Biden to the New York Post, which appeared to reveal ties between both Hunter and Joe Biden to a Ukrainian energy company.

The Daily Caller News Foundation has not confirmed the veracity of the emails or that the alleged hard drive belonged to Hunter Biden.

Giuliani also claimed the hard drive revealed multiple violations of the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), which according to Department of Justice mandates certain foreign agents periodically and publicly disclose their relationship and dealings with overseas figures.

“I’ll give you an example — confidential informant told me about a meeting he had at the State Department and he gave me a specific date,” Giuliani told the Caller’s senior White House correspondent Christian Datoc. “He told me he remembered it because Hunter Biden was taken in the back door so that [the meeting] wouldn’t be registered. He went to see Deputy Secretary of State Tony Blinken.”

“Well, that’s not registered anywhere except from this confidential informant telling me and another investigator this,” he continued. “That date squared exactly with the one in the hard drive and in the messages. There were about three more like that and there are two others that I’d rather not reveal.”

WATCH:

Giuliani insisted failure to register meetings of this caliber constitutes a violation of FARA. He also paralleled the case of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, who was sentenced to 47 months in prison for failing to disclose his own financial dealings with Ukraine in 2019, according to CNN.

“It was not recorded and should’ve been recorded because it’s a meeting that falls under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) of which there are probably six or seven blatant violations of it by Hunter Biden,” he told Datoc.

“He never registered as a foreign agent and that’s exactly what Paul Manafort went to prison for, and unless we’re going to stick with this Republicans go to prison and Democrats don’t when they do the same or worse, then he belongs in prison the way Paul Manafort was put in prison,” he continued.

Hunter Biden’s hard drive was reportedly left at a computer repair store and never picked up, according to the Post. The store owner, who never received payment from the Democratic nominee’s son, turned copies of the storage device over to Giuliani, who then provided a copy to the Post, the outlet reported.

The FBI obtained a seizure warrant for the original hard drive, according to the Post. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: 1-On-1 With Rudy Giuliani — What Haven’t We Seen From The Hunter Biden Hard Drive, And Why Won’t He Release It In Full?)



The computer purportedly revealed that Hunter Biden worked under Vadym Pozharskyi at a Ukrainian energy company called Burisma for a salary of $50,000 a month, according to the Post. If true, the information from the drive also would contradict a statement from Joe Biden that he “had never spoken” to his “son about his overseas business dealings.” An unconfirmed email between Pozharskyi and Hunter Biden, mentioned the former vice president as being part of a meeting between the pair, the Post reported.

The drive reportedly contained numerous images of Hunter Biden engaged in lewd activities with one picture appearing to show him with a pipe typically used to smoke crack cocaine, according to the Post.

