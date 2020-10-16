US

Man Arrested After He Allegedly Hurled Burning Wood Into Police Car With An Officer Inside

Crime Scene In New York

(Photo by JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images)

Daily Caller News Foundation logo
Jake Dima Contributor
Font Size:

A Seattle man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly tossed a burning piece of wood into an officer’s patrol car while the cop was still inside.

The man purportedly hurled the ignited wood beam into an unsuspecting policeman’s patrol car, according to a press release from the Seattle Police Department (SPD). One officer was transported to the hospital for burns, but is expected to survive, the release detailed. The car was destroyed in the fire, according to the release.

Law enforcement located the alleged arsonist, chased him into a parking garage and deployed a Taser before an arrest was made, SPD wrote. One of the officers in pursuit fired a shot during the foot chase, but no one was struck by the round, according to the department. (RELATED: Rioters Allegedly Throw Explosives, Crack Officer’s Helmet In Seattle, Police Say)

The name of the suspect has not been released and SPD did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.