The Seattle Seahawks are now the favorite to win the Super Bowl.

According to Darren Rovell, William Hill has the Seahawks at +400, which bumped the Chiefs out of the top spot. The Chiefs are now at +450.

At William Hill sportsbooks, the Seahawks (+400) are now the favorite to win the Super Bowl, supplanting the Chiefs (+450). pic.twitter.com/nxUhbQIYqz — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) October 15, 2020

While I’m a huge Russell Wilson fan, I’m a bit nervous about the Seahawks this season. Is Russell Wilson dominating the league and doing things that are simply unreal?

Yes. Wilson has gone out of his way to silence all of his critics and haters. The man is simply unstoppable.

However, outside of Wilson, there’s not exactly a ton of talent on the Seahawks. D.K. Metcalf is a hell of a receiver, and he’s awesome when he’s rolling with Wilson.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seattle Seahawks (@seahawks) on Oct 13, 2020 at 3:04pm PDT

Outside of Metcalf and Wilson, there isn’t much star power at all. That makes me nervous. If Wilson goes down or has a bad game, I think the Seahawks could find themselves in a world of trouble.

However, if Wilson and Metcalf stay healthy, then the Seahawks are going to be incredibly difficult to stop. Seattle is already 5-0, and Wilson has tossed 19 touchdowns to only 3 interceptions.

Again, he is out there cooking.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seattle Seahawks (@seahawks) on Oct 15, 2020 at 1:00pm PDT

If that continues, then it’s very understandable why people would bet on the Seahawks to win the Super Bowl.