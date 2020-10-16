Second Syracuse University Freshman Dies In the Same Week

A second Syracuse University freshman has died within the same week as another student at the school, The New York Post reported Thursday.

John “Jack” Lundin died “unexpectedly” Wednesday night, according to a Thursday statement from Marianne Thomson, associate vice president and dean of students.

Lundin had been “studying magazine, news and digital journalism” and was raised in Tuckahoe, New York, according to the statement. (RELATED: Syracuse Student Dishes On Threats, Discrimination Over Her Conservative Views)

“Together with Chancellor Kent Syverud, and on behalf of our entire Syracuse University family, we offer our sincerest condolences and heartfelt sympathy to John’s family, friends and loved ones. We keep all those who knew and loved John in our thoughts and prayers as they grieve this unimaginable loss,” Thomson said.

Two Syracuse University freshmen have died during the past week.https://t.co/znvChA9cBQ — CNYCentral (@CNYCentral) October 15, 2020

“This is an especially difficult week for our community as we mourn the loss of two young lives. Know that there are resources and services available to support our students, faculty and staff during this difficult time,” Thomson said.

Trevor Daley Pierce, another Syracuse University freshman, died Tuesday due to an accident, according to another Thomson statement. Pierce died after he crashed into a trolley near the school, an email from the school to students and faculty said, according to Syracuse.com.

“This is an unthinkable loss for Trevor’s family, friends and loved ones and the entire Syracuse University community. Please join me, Chancellor Kent Syverud and our Orange family in extending our deepest sympathy and condolences to all who knew and loved Trevor. We send our support, thoughts and prayers to everyone grieving and impacted by Trevor’s death,” Thomson’s statement said.

Both statements from Thomson offered additional resources to students, including counseling.

