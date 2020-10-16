Wisconsin’s Football Season Starts In Exactly 1 Week

Ladies and gentlemen, we’re officially one week away from the Wisconsin Badgers starting the football season.

In seven days, the Badgers will open the season under the lights at Camp Randall against Illinois. The night of October 23 can’t get here fast enough. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s a week away! It feels so damn close and so damn far away all at the same time.

View this post on Instagram The Camp just hits different at night ???? A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Oct 12, 2020 at 8:35am PDT

I can’t remember the last time there was so much hype surrounding the start of the football season in Madison.

Hell, I’m not sure there’s ever been this much hype. It’s not just the fact we saved the season during the war against coronavirus.

It’s the fact that Graham Mertz, the most-hyped recruit in program history, is now the starting quarterback after an injury to Jack Coan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Oct 7, 2020 at 9:38am PDT

Fans around the state are excited, eager to get started and ready to roll. In one week, that’s exactly what we’re going to do.

I hope you’re all as pumped as I am because we’re in for a spectacular season.