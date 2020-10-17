Bob Costas Calls College Football A ‘Mindless Obsession’

Bob Costas thinks Americans love college football a bit too much.

During a recent interview with Don Lemon, Costas called college football a “mindless obsession” for fans around the country. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch his full comments below.

Bob Costas, who got rich in part because of football, calls college football a “mindless obsession.” College football brings billions of dollars and thousands of jobs to college communities around America. How out of touch can you be?pic.twitter.com/AedmDVMw0s — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 17, 2020

How much more out of touch can Costas be from reality? For those who don’t know, Costas used to announce pro football games!

Now, he has the audacity to go on CNN and speak down to the peasants around the USA who love college football.

Who are we to support our teams?

I hate to break it to Costas, but college football isn’t a mindless obsession. It’s a sport that accounts of billions of dollars and thousands of jobs for college towns around America.

People depend on college football in order to put food on the table and money in the bank. If that’s a mindless obsession, then sign me up immediately.

While Costas sneers down at us in the working class, I’m going to enjoy this beautiful Saturday. Something tells me that I’m going to be a lot happier than if I was on TV judging those who depend on football to survive.