Denver Broncos Release Quarterback Blake Bortles

The Denver Broncos have released quarterback Blake Bortles.

Bortles was signed in the aftermath of Drew Lock getting hurt, but with the Denver's starter set to return, Bortles has been cut loose, according to Adam Schefter.

Broncos released QB Blake Bortles. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 17, 2020

Well, it looks like Bortles’ time with the Broncos certainly didn’t last long. He joined the team in September, and he’s gone a couple weeks into October.

At this point, you almost have to wonder if Bortles will play in the NFL again. You’d have to imagine he’ll get another shot as at least a backup.

After all, Bortles was the third overall pick in 2014. He entered the NFL with a ton of hype when the Jaguars took him, but he never panned out.

Luckily for him, he’s made more than $24 million since being a first round pick. So, I don’t think he’s starving.

We’ll have to wait and see if he lands anywhere else, but it’s safe to say Bortles time in the league might be winding down.