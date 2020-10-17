Trump Reads List Of Statues Commission Wants Removed From Washington — Then Throws Away Letter

President Donald Trump read a list of statues and monuments that the National Capital Memorial Advisory Commission wants removed or relocated then threw the letter away at a Saturday rally in Muskegon, Michigan.

“From the National Capital Memorial Advisory Commission. Recommend the federal government remove, relocate the following: Christopher Columbus statue,” Trump said to boos from the crowd.

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is a member of the commission that is working with the District of Columbia Facilities and Commemorative Expressions (DCFACES) that stated in a report that it was assessing whether statues and memorials in the city should be removed, relocated or “contextualized” if they identify historical figures who participated in “slavery, systemic racism, mistreatment of, or actions that suppressed equality for, persons of color, women and LGBTQ communities and violation of the DC Human Right Act.

Trump went through the others affected on the list. “Benjamin Franklin statue, Andrew Jackson — great, great general, really good president, a great general,” Trump continued to more boos from the crowd. “Andrew Jackson, the Battle of New Orleans right … They want to take that statue of Andrew Jackson right away.” (RELATED: Trump Vows To Jail ‘Two Anarchists’ Who Vandalized George Washington Monument In NYC — ‘We Have Them On Tape’)

The president next mentioned that the commission wanted to remove the Jefferson Memorial — something Trump said would be “a tough one to take down … I don’t think we’re moving.”

Trump told the cheering crowd that the statues might already have been relocated if he had not objected to it. Trump signed an executive order in June that empowers Attorney General Bill Barr to prosecute any individual or group who “destroys, damages, vandalizes, or desecrates” any statues and monuments on government property.

“I’ll tell you what, if I wasn’t your president last summer, you may have [had] the Jefferson Memorial taken down. It may be down. They weren’t playing games. We weren’t playing games either.” (RELATED: Trump Calls Decision To Remove Theodore Roosevelt Statue ‘Ridiculous’)

“OK, here’s the beauty. ‘We want to take down the George Washington memorial’ — the monument — okay. This is the commission, this is what we’re dealing with folks,” Trump said as he let the letter fly away in the breeze.

Rioters gathered in Lafayette Square in late June and attempted to tear down the statue of Jackson and set up a “Black House Autonomous Zone.” They were unsuccessful.