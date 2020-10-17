EXCLUSIVE: Texas Rep. Jodey Arrington On Stimulus Package, November Predictions

Rep. Jodey Arrington, the Republican who represents Texas’ 19th Congressional District, spoke with the Daily Caller’s Samantha Renck about a second stimulus package, what he predicts for November’s election, and more.

“I’m in favor of temporary and targeted assistance where it’s still needed,” Arrington said. “Obviously, there are tens of billions of dollars that we’ve appropriated but still haven’t been spent.”

“I don’t want to just throw money at states and cities where there isn’t a needs analysis to support it because we’re $28 trillion and counting in debt,” he continued. (RELATED: Pelosi Calls CNN ‘Apologists’ For Republicans In Heated Interview With Wolf Blitzer)

“I am for, for example, releasing the $130 billion for Paycheck Protection Program that still exists. We’ve already appropriated,” he said. “It’s universally accepted by Democrats and Republicans. It’s been very effective. It saved 50 million jobs.”

Arrington also discussed what he predicts the results will be in November’s elections, his thoughts on a Joe Biden presidency, and more.

