Report: Hunter Biden Business Partner Confirms Authenticity Of Email About Deal With Chinese Company

One of the recipients on an email chain with Hunter Biden that was published earlier this week has authenticated the document, Fox News reported.

The email in question, which is dated March 13, 2017, purportedly shows a business partner of Biden’s discussing “remuneration packages” for participants in a deal involving CEFC China Energy, a Chinese energy company that was owned at the time by Ye Jianming.

The New York Post published portions of the email on Thursday as part of a series of stories based on documents purportedly from Biden’s laptop.

Some Democrats have questioned the authenticity of emails published by the Post. But according to Fox News, a person copied on the March 13, 2017, email confirmed that the published document is authentic.

Fox News did not identify which of the people on the email thread confirmed its authenticity. The Daily Caller News Foundation reached out to everyone on the thread but did not receive any responses. (RELATED: Hunter Biden’s Business Dealings Created ‘Extortion And Counterintelligence Concerns,’ Senate Report Says)

Hunter Biden is identified as “Chair / Vice Chair depending on agreement with CEFC” in the email. It also says that “Hunter has some office expectations he will elaborate.”

The author of the email also included a proposed breakdown of payments, including “20” for “H” and the notation: “10 held by H for the big guy?”

According to Fox News, sources said that “the big guy” is a reference to Joe Biden.

The Biden campaign and Hunter Biden have not disputed the authenticity of the emails released so far. Instead, they have dismissed the publication of the documents as a smear campaign orchestrated by Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

Some Democrats have alleged that the Russian government may have a hand in obtaining or releasing the emails, but the Biden campaign and Hunter Biden have not disputed the story about how he obtained the laptop.

Giuliani claims he obtained the Biden documents from John Paul Mac Isaac, who owns the Mac Shop in Wilmington. Giuliani provided copies of the emails to the Post on Sunday.

Isaac told the newspaper that a man he believes to be Hunter Biden dropped off his computer for repair in April 2019 but never came back to retrieve it. He has said that he notified the FBI through an intermediary about the computer late last year, and that the U.S. attorney’s office in Delaware subpoenaed the device in December.

Isaac said he made copies of the computer hard drive before handing the computer over to authorities. He has also said he contacted various senators about the computer but did not receive a response. He contacted a lawyer for Giuliani last month, he claims.

Giuliani has been investigating the Bidens’ various business dealings since at least 2018. He met several times beginning last year with Arkady Derkach, a Ukrainian member of parliament who the U.S. sanctioned last month because of his links to Russia.

A Senate report released last month detailed Biden’s business arrangement with Ye, the former chairman of CEFC.

The report said that companies affiliated with CEFC wired $5 million to a company co-owned by Biden and a Ye associate named Gongweng Deng.

The report said that Ye worked in the 2000s for a front group affiliated with the People’s Liberation Army.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.