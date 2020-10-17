Editorial

Jerry Jones Says He’s ‘Very Open’ To Hosting A UFC Fight For Conor McGregor At AT&T Stadium

LAS VEGAS, NV - AUGUST 26: Conor McGregor walks to the ring prior to his super welterweight boxing match against Floyd Mayweather Jr. on August 26, 2017 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones likes the idea of hosting a UFC event for Conor McGregor.

McGregor recently agreed to fight Dustin Poirier January 23, 2021, and he said he wanted to do it at AT&T Stadium, which is the home of the Cowboys. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, it sounds like there’s a very real chance of that happening.

Jones said the following Friday during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan, according to DallasNews.com:

Very much open to it. Very open to it. I’m a real admirer of his. He’s one of the neatest individuals I think I’ve met, period. He has an unbelievable — to be as physical as he is — he has an unbelievable personality and charisma. He’s special. It would be quite a day for AT&T Stadium to have him.

This needs to happen. This absolutely needs to happen. McGregor fighting Poirier at AT&T Stadium would be incredible for the UFC and the sports community.

Now, we obviously don’t know at all whether or not we’ll be back to normal by January. As a betting man, I’d bet that we won’t be.

 

So, there’s no guarantee that fans would even be allowed at AT&T Stadium. Either way, it’d be absolutely awesome to watch McGregor step into the octagon at the home of the Cowboys.

The UFC is only getting bigger and bigger in America, and hosting an event at the greatest stadium in the NFL would be another huge step forward for the conference.

 

Let’s do it, Jones! Let’s get it done!