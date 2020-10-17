Jerry Jones Says He’s ‘Very Open’ To Hosting A UFC Fight For Conor McGregor At AT&T Stadium

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones likes the idea of hosting a UFC event for Conor McGregor.

McGregor recently agreed to fight Dustin Poirier January 23, 2021, and he said he wanted to do it at AT&T Stadium, which is the home of the Cowboys. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, it sounds like there’s a very real chance of that happening.

I accept, Jan 23rd is on!

My goal is to see this fight take place in Cowboy stadium. Proper Style! Jerry Jones is a friend and the stadium can hold our crowd. I will be ready for Texas and Texas will be ready for my fans!

Then Manny. #McGregorSportsandEntertainment — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 14, 2020

Jones said the following Friday during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan, according to DallasNews.com:

Very much open to it. Very open to it. I’m a real admirer of his. He’s one of the neatest individuals I think I’ve met, period. He has an unbelievable — to be as physical as he is — he has an unbelievable personality and charisma. He’s special. It would be quite a day for AT&T Stadium to have him.

This needs to happen. This absolutely needs to happen. McGregor fighting Poirier at AT&T Stadium would be incredible for the UFC and the sports community.

Now, we obviously don’t know at all whether or not we’ll be back to normal by January. As a betting man, I’d bet that we won’t be.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Oct 16, 2020 at 11:40am PDT

So, there’s no guarantee that fans would even be allowed at AT&T Stadium. Either way, it’d be absolutely awesome to watch McGregor step into the octagon at the home of the Cowboys.

The UFC is only getting bigger and bigger in America, and hosting an event at the greatest stadium in the NFL would be another huge step forward for the conference.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Oct 15, 2020 at 9:03am PDT

Let’s do it, Jones! Let’s get it done!