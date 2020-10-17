‘Another Smear Campaign, Right Up Your Alley’: Biden Blasts CBS Reporter For Question About NY Post Report

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden lashed out at a CBS reporter Friday night who asked a question about the New York Post’s report on his son, Hunter Biden.

“Mr. Biden, what is your response to the New York Post story about your son, sir?” CBS reporter Bo Erickson asked during a press gaggle outside Biden’s plane Friday.

I asked Joe Biden: What is your response to the NYPost story about your son, sir? He called it a “smear campaign” and then went after me. “I know you’d ask it. I have no response, it’s another smear campaign, right up your alley, those are the questions you always ask.” pic.twitter.com/Eo6VD4TqxD — Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) October 17, 2020

“I know you’d ask it,” Biden responded. “I have no response, it’s another smear campaign.”

The former vice president went on to criticize the question from Erickson as “right up your alley.”

“Those are the questions you always ask,” he complained. (RELATED: ‘Don’t Forget Your Place In Black America’: John James Fires Back After Biden Calls Him A Disaster)

The New York Post story, released Wednesday, alleges that Biden and his son, Hunter, met with a top executive of the Ukrainian gas company Burisma in 2015. It was met with censorship all over social media, which led to pushback from conservatives and an eventual apology from Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey himself.

The Biden campaign has strongly denied the allegations in the report.