Nick Saban Tests Negative For Coronavirus, Might Be Able To Coach Against Georgia

Alabama football coach Nick Saban has tested negative for coronavirus.

According to a release from the school, Saban tested negative for coronavirus after originally testing positive for the virus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

There is now the possibility that Saban can coach against Georgia Saturday night if he has two more negative tests for coronavirus.

You can read the full release in the tweet below.

This is amazing news for Alabama fans and football fans in general. The world of college football was absolutely rocked when word came out that Saban had tested positive.

Now, it looks like there’s a very real chance that it was a false positive and that the Crimson Tide coach can go tonight.

If Saban walks out of the tunnel in Tuscaloosa against the Bulldogs, the world of college football is going to be set on fire.

It’s going to be pure electricity.

I can’t remember the last time an SEC regular season football game had this much hype around it. With Saban’s fate up in the air, it only adds to the insanity.

We’ll see if he’s on the sidelines tonight when Alabama and Georgia play at 8:00 EST on CBS.